Arrest in weekend gunfire in Waterloo
breaking top story

Seyveion Marchelle James Hayes

WATERLOO – One person was arrested after allegedly firing a shot over the weekend.

Seyveion Marchelle James Hayes, 20, was arrested Saturday for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from jail pending trial.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Linden Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Court records show that Hayes is currently on probation in an October 2015 armed robber at Mr. Jay’s Café on West Fifth Street.

