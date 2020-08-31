Arrest in Waterloo fuel tanker crash

WATERLOO – The man who crashed a hijacked tanker truck into a house while naked, spilling thousands of gallons of biodiesel and triggering an evacuation and an environmental emergency, has been arrested.
Dakota David Luck, 25, was arrested Monday after he checked out of a local hospital where he had been since the Aug. 20 crash on Ridgeway Avenue.
Luck is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing the Kwik Trip/Kwik Star tanker and first-offense possession of marijuana after a bag and a pill bottle containing drugs was discovered in his personal vehicle, according to court records.
He also was cited for reckless driving, speeding and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Bond initially was set at $25,000.
Authorities say Luck was employed at Kwik Trip’s fuel blending facility at 2122 W. Ridgeway Ave. Around 6:15 a.m., officers received a report a man who was acting erratically had crashed a semi cab into a ditch at the facility and then shed his clothing and was running around, records state.
He then allegedly climbed into a semi cab hauling a tanker with more than 7,600 gallons of biodiesel and drove east on Ridgeway.
Police responding to the scene saw the tanker speed past around National Drive, the driver pumping his fist. The semi was traveling about 70 mph when it ran a red light on West Ninth Street and then struck a Dodge Journey minivan at Ridgeway and Hammond Avenue, according to the accident report.
The semi then rear-ended the trailer of a beer truck that also was headed east before crashing into a home at 1420 Ridgeway Ave., the report states. The resident was able to escape without injuries. Waterloo firefighters had to free Luck from the wreckage.
Police investigating the scene at the fueling facility found clothing and boots in the median on Ridgeway Avenue and found Luck’s silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked there. Investigators obtained a warrant to search the truck and found the marijuana, records state
Environmental companies were called to clean spilled biodiesel from the storm sewers and Dry Run Creek, and contaminated soil was removed from home’s front yard and replaced with clean dirt.
Wildlife rehabilitation workers are working to treat ducks from the creek that were caught in the spill.
Photos: Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home
Photos: Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home
A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.
Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.
A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.
Waterloo firefighters work at the scene after a fuel tanker truck crashed into a home Thursday at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Waterloo Police at a fueling facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home on Thu…
Waterloo Police at a fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred just before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home.
Police who were headed to a disturbance at a Kwik Star fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue were notified about a fuel tanker striking Waterloo ho…
Kwik Star fuel blending facility under construction on West Ridgeway Avenue. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim fuel from Dry Run Creek Friday follow…
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim fuel from Dry Run Creek Friday follow…
Crews replace contaminated soil with clean dirt Aug. 26, 2020, about a week after a biodiesel tanker crashed into a home at 1420 Ridgeway Ave.…
