Arrest in Waterloo fuel tanker crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The man who crashed a hijacked tanker truck into a house while naked, spilling thousands of gallons of biodiesel and triggering an evacuation and an environmental emergency, has been arrested.

Dakota David Luck, 25, was arrested Monday after he checked out of a local hospital where he had been since the Aug. 20 crash on Ridgeway Avenue.

Luck is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing the Kwik Trip/Kwik Star tanker and first-offense possession of marijuana after a bag and a pill bottle containing drugs was discovered in his personal vehicle, according to court records.

He also was cited for reckless driving, speeding and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Bond initially was set at $25,000.

Authorities say Luck was employed at Kwik Trip’s fuel blending facility at 2122 W. Ridgeway Ave. Around 6:15 a.m., officers received a report a man who was acting erratically had crashed a semi cab into a ditch at the facility and then shed his clothing and was running around, records state.

He then allegedly climbed into a semi cab hauling a tanker with more than 7,600 gallons of biodiesel and drove east on Ridgeway.