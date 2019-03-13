LA PORTE CITY – A La Porte teen has been arrested for allegedly taking a pickup truck from an automobile dealership and damaging other vehicles as he drove off.
Kyle Jason Ivan Cox, 18, allegedly admitted to police that he took the 2005 Dodge 2500 “for a test drive without asking the dealership for permission,” according to court records.
According to police, Cox is also accused of trying to pry open a breaker box that controls the fuel pumps at the Union School District’s bus barn.
Cox was arrested Monday for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and first- and fifth-degree criminal mischief. He was released pending trial.
Police allege that Cox took the pickup truck from Witham Auto on the night of Feb. 22, and damaged four other vehicles for a total of $21,000. The stolen Dodge was found the following day behind a building on Highway 218.
Cox allegedly returned to the dealership on Feb. 25, and employees called police after becoming suspicious when they saw him hanging out by the key cabinet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.