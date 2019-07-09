{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Police logo

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly sending a threatening Snapchat to another person.

Police arrested Jaedon Marcel Evans, 18, of 2000 Valley Park Drive, for first-degree harassment, a misdemeanor. His bond was seat at $5,000.

According to Cedar Falls police, officers received a complaint that Evans had sent a message through the Snapchat social media platform that included a video showing a loaded revolver being pointed at the camera. A semi-automatic handgun was also shown in the video, which included the caption “take care of people.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Evans was identified in the video, according to court records. He and the recipient had ongoing problems, according to court records.

Officers searched Evans’ home on Monday and didn’t find any firearms, according to the police department.

First-degree harassment is punishable by up to two years in prison upon conviction.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments