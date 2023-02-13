CEDAR FALLS – Authorities have arrested a driver involved in a crash that left his passenger with serious injuries early Sunday.

Police arrested 29-year-old Tanner Henning on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, carrying weapons while intoxicated, driving while suspended and failure to maintain control.

The accident happened at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue. Police said it appeared the vehicle was crossing the intersection when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled.

Henning suffered minor injuries, and his passenger had critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.