CEDAR FALLS – Authorities have arrested a driver involved in a crash that left his passenger with serious injuries early Sunday.
Police arrested 29-year-old Tanner Henning on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, carrying weapons while intoxicated, driving while suspended and failure to maintain control.
The accident happened at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue. Police said it appeared the vehicle was crossing the intersection when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled.
Henning suffered minor injuries, and his passenger had critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.
