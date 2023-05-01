WATERLOO — One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Waterloo convenience store.

Waterloo police were called to a burglary at the Speedy Mart, 926 Linn St., around 3:15 a.m. Thursday and a person inside the building.

He ran from officers, and police detained him following a brief chase. Authorities found he was carrying cash and merchandise from the store. Police also found a hammer used in the burglary.

Raymond Shepard IV, 25, of 610 Riehl St., was arrested for third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree theft and interference. Bond was set at $9,000.

