Arraignment set in 2012 Nashua slaying

NASHUA – Arraignment has been set for next week for a Charles City man accused of killing a retired grocer in Nashua a decade ago.

Investigators with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office in January filed a charge of first-degree murder against 49-year-old Randy Lee Patrie, who had long been suspected in the shotgun slaying of Carl “Ken” Gallmeyer, 70.

When the murder charge was filed, Patrie was serving prison time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, N.J., for possessing stolen guns.

Last week, the Waterloo Public Defenders Office was appointed to represent Patrie. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities found Gallmeyer’s body buried under books and debris in his rural Nashua home in October 2012 after neighbors noticed he hadn’t been collecting his mail. An autopsy determined he died of a shotgun wound to the head, possibly as he slept, and investigators noted the residence had been ransacked with several items missing.

Authorities continued to investigate Gallmeyer’s death, and a break in the case came in July 2013 when Patrie was seen carrying away items from a Charles City home.

Investigators searched his home and found Gallmeyer’s missing 40-inch Samsung TV mounted on the wall of Patrie’s bedroom. Tools and three of Gallmeyer’s guns were also located at the home, along with a sawed-off .410 Mossberg shotgun that authorities said they believe was the murder weapon.

The allegations that Patrie was tied to Gallmeyer’s death were the subject of a sentencing hearing when it came time for Patrie to go before the court on federal weapons charges in 2014.

Authorities said it appeared Patrie targeted Gallmeyer because of a safe with gold and silver that was supposedly kept at the house.

Investigators said they believe the killer removed a garage door remote from a vehicle parked outside sometime in late September 2012, used it to open the attached garage and then made his way into the home.

In sentencing Patrie for the weapons charges, Judge Linda Reade concluded he had been involved in the slaying. Reade sentenced Patrie to life in prison, but the sentence was overturned when Patrie challenged sentencing enhancements, and he was resentenced to 20 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.