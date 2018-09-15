MONTEZUMA (AP) — A man charged with killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts is set to be arraigned next week.
The Des Moines Register reports that 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera will be arraigned Wednesday in Poweshiek County District Court in Montezuma.
Rivera was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last month in the stabbing death of the 20-year-old Tibbetts, who vanished while out for a run in the east-central Iowa town of Brooklyn on July 18.
The search for Tibbetts stretched for more than a month and drew national attention before her body was found in an area cornfield. Police say Rivera led them to her body Aug. 21 after he was detained.
Rivera remains jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.
