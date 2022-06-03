Armored truck driver sentenced to probation for theft

WATERLOO — An armored truck driver has been sentenced to probation for stealing money while on his rounds.

Jeremy Keith Aschbrenner, 35, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft during a hearing Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation. Fines and surcharges in the case were also suspended.

Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber said the sentence was appropriate because it allowed Aschbrenner to find employment and pay restitution.

Court records indicate he took around $35,000 in cash.

Aschbrenner had been a driver for Rochester Armored Car in Waterloo in the fall of 2021 when he allegedly took cash while filling an ATM at Wells Fargo Bank on Kimball Avenue, records state.

