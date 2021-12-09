 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Armored car worker arrested for theft

Rochester Armored Car
Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- A former armored car employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.

Authorities allege Jeremy Keith Aschbrenner, 34, of Evansdale, took $35,000 from Rochester Armored Car’s Waterloo location in October and November.

Court records allege he took the cash while he was filling an ATM at the Wells Fargo bank on Kimball Avenue.

Waterloo police arrested Aschbrenner on Thursday morning for one count of first-degree theft.

5 months for $5
0 comments
0
4
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The AP Interview: CDC Director on booster expansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News