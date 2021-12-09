Armored car worker arrested for theft

WATERLOO --- A former armored car employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.
Authorities allege Jeremy Keith Aschbrenner, 34, of Evansdale, took $35,000 from Rochester Armored Car’s Waterloo location in October and November.
Court records allege he took the cash while he was filling an ATM at the Wells Fargo bank on Kimball Avenue.
Waterloo police arrested Aschbrenner on Thursday morning for one count of first-degree theft.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today