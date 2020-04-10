Armored car robbery suspects plead not guilty

×
An armored car stands open following an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Kevin Josue Cruz Soliveras:
Suffering from a gunshot wound, Rogelio Gonzalez steadies himself on a podium during an initial court appearance in the Black Hawk County Jail on Thursday, March 12 ,2020.
WATERLOO --- Trial has tentatively been set for May for three people accused of trying to rob an armored car outside a Waterloo bank.
Kevin Jouse Cruz Soliveras, 29, of Evansdale, Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, of Waterloo, and Justina Lynn Davis, 28, of Urbandale, have pleaded not guilty in connection with the March 11 Rochester Armored Car hold that ended when guards shot and killed their accomplice, 37-year-old Bryce Miller of rural LaPorte City.
All three are charged with first-degree robbery, which carries up to 25 years in prison upon conviction.
Court records allege Miller approached the guards outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue while holding two pistols. The guards were told to get on the ground and hand over all the money. Miller was killed in the ensuing gunfire, a bullet struck Gonzalez in the left hip, and a round struck Cruz in the head, according to court records.
Gonzalez and Cruz survived and fled, meeting Davis, who was parked blocks away. They were arrested in the following days.
