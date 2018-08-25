Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man told police he was robbed of his gun at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to the police report, Ramal Sayles, 23, of told police he was sitting on his front porch at 427 Gable St. around 10:50 p.m. when two men approached him.

One of the men was carrying a handgun, and they took his .40-caliber Glock pistol with a green laser sight and $250 in cash. The robbers fled west toward Manson Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

