 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed robbers break into Waterloo home Sunday morning
0 comments
alert top story

Armed robbers break into Waterloo home Sunday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art crime scene

WATERLOO — Armed robbers allegedly broke into a home Sunday morning while the resident was there.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo police responded at 4:44 a.m. to a report of a robbery at 1433 Byron Ave. The victim was home sleeping, but he was awakened at some point when two to three people entered the house.

The resident told police one of the people had a gun and they stole some items in the house. Police said the investigation into the incident is continuing.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Local News

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News