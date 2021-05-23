Armed robbers break into Waterloo home Sunday morning

WATERLOO — Armed robbers allegedly broke into a home Sunday morning while the resident was there.
Waterloo police responded at 4:44 a.m. to a report of a robbery at 1433 Byron Ave. The victim was home sleeping, but he was awakened at some point when two to three people entered the house.
The resident told police one of the people had a gun and they stole some items in the house. Police said the investigation into the incident is continuing.
Andrew Wind
Education Reporter
I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.
