WATERLOO — Armed burglars allegedly broke into a house Sunday evening while the resident was there.

Police responded to the incident at 1533 Forest Ave. at 6:29 p.m. A man was home when three males forced their way in, according to the report.

"One of them pulled out a handgun from his sweatshirt," said Waterloo Police Sgt. Brooke Carter. The burglars rummaged through the house and took the man's phone and a pair of shoes before leaving.

The investigation into the incident continues.

