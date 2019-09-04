{{featured_button_text}}

ARLINGTON – An Arlington man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustin James Jones, 37, on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse on Friday. Bond was set at $75,000.

Authorities allege Jones had sex with an 8-year-old girl in June and July. School officials became aware of the incident and alerted authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing, and other charges are possible.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Department of Human Services.

