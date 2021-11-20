Arizona sheriff’s office seeks help in solving cold-case murder of former Independence man

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — More than 25 years ago, a man formerly with ties to Independence was murdered and buried northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, in the area of Forest Service Road 418.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona has asked the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to share information about the late Robert Bresson in hopes of someone from the public providing additional information about the cold case investigation into his disappearance and murder.

He was 56 when his body was discovered Oct. 5, 1995. In August 2016, DNA technology identified the murder victim as Bresson.

The last confirmed sighting of Bresson, who also had connections to Lincoln, Nebraska, was in the Why, Arizona, area in the spring of 1995.

Anyone who has any information about this investigation involving Bresson is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523 or 1 (800) 338-7888, and ask for Detective Meyer.

