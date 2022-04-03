Arizona prosecutors seek death penalty for former Waterloo man

WATERLOO – Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a former Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend and her stepfather in Arizona and burying their bodies in Evansdale.

Mitchell Allen Mincks, 25, is charged with two counts of murder, concealment of a dead body, theft, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm in Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott, Arizona.

In August, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office notified the court it intends to pursue capital punishment in Mincks’ case.

Prosecutors said aggravating circumstances that qualify the case for the death penalty include allegations the slayings were committed in “an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner” and involved more than one victim.

Other aggravating circumstances include allegations the slayings were carried out to prevent the victims from testifying or cooperating with authorities and the fact Mincks was on probation for a weapons charge during the crime.

Minck’s girlfriend, 28-year-old Elissa Landry, and her stepfather, 45-year-old David Batten, were reported missing in April 2020 after blood was found at their Chino Valley, Arizona, home.

Days later, Mincks was found at a rural Raymond home and detained on a probation violation from an earlier federal firearm charge. Landry’s dogs were found running loose in a Waterloo park.

About a month later, the bodies of Landry and Batten were found in her vehicle, which had been buried on a hobby farm on a dead-end street in Evansdale.

Mincks is accused of shooting Batten and killing Landry with a sledgehammer, according to court records.

Mincks’ father, Allan Thomas Tucker, in November 2020 pleaded to helping Mincks bury the bodies and having another person rent an excavator for the task.

Mincks’ next court hearing is scheduled for August.

Arizona is currently trying to resume capital punishment after a several-year hiatus sparked by a botched execution.

The state’s death row currently has 112 inmates. The state has been using lethal injection as the method of execution since 1992. Inmates sentenced to death before 1992 have the option of choosing between the gas chamber and lethal injection, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.

The last person to be executed in Arizona was Joseph Rudolph Wood in 2014. He had been convicted of murder for killing his girlfriend, Debbie Dietz, and her father, Gene Dietz, in Tucson in 1989 and then pointing a gun at police.

Wood was given a mix of midazolam and hydromorphone, and it took 15 doses and two hours for him to die, according to accounts.

What was called a “botched execution” led to a legal challenge brought by death row inmates and a court-imposed moratorium on executions. In 2017, a judge lifted the ban with the understanding Arizona wouldn’t use the same drugs used on Wood as part of an agreement with the prisoners.

But the state ran into other hurdles, most notably obtaining other drugs for lethal injections.

Domestic pharmaceutical companies quit supplying the popular death drug sodium thiopental for executions around 2010.

In 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped a shipment of 1,000 vials of sodium thiopental Arizona had ordered. The drugs were seized at the Phoenix airport because they had been improperly imported from India, according to media accounts.

In July 2021, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office sought death warrants to carry out the executions of two inmates using pentobarbital. But the state Supreme Court put the matter on hold over misrepresentations of the drug’s shelf life and whether the drug could be manufactured, tested and administered before it expired.

Meanwhile, the state refurbished its gas chamber for the pre-1992 death row inmates and drew up a plan use hydrogen cyanide gas. In February 2022 the move drew a legal challenge from the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, which objected to using a substance similar to the cyanide-based Zyklon B gas that the Nazis used to kill Jews, Gypsies and other prisoners during the Holocaust.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.