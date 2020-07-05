Arizona missing person case: Hammer used to kill girlfriend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An Arizona woman who was found buried with her stepfather in Evansdale was killed with a hammer, according to court records.

The bodies of Elissa Landry, 28, and David Batten, 45, of Chino Valley, Ariz., were discovered interred in her Subaru Forester at the end of Timber Oak Road in Evansdale in May.

Court records alleged Landry’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Mitchell Allen Mincks, used a sledge hammer to kill her. Minck’s is accused of using a gun in Batten’s death, records state.

Court records place both slayings on April 19 or April 20.

Court records show authorities had noted a small sledge hammer pictured in a photograph that showed Mincks sleeping at Batten’s home. The picture was found by Arizona detectives in April while they were investigating what was then the disappearance of Batten and Landry.

At the time, officers were unable to locate the hammer in Batten’s home, which contained a blood-soaked chair and signs that someone had attempted to cover up a crime scene.