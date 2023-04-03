CHARLES CITY – Authorities are pursuing federal charges for an Arizona man who was found with more than 2 pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop in Floyd County.

An agent with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement filed a criminal complaint on Friday seeking to charge John Trinindad Qualls, 42, of Tucson, with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Qualls is currently in the Floyd County Jail in Charles City.

According to court records, a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy stopped Qualls’ Chevrolet Cruze on Highway 18 for going 88 mph in a 65 mph zone around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31. Officers found two bags totaling about 2.5 pounds of meth in the vehicle, records state.

Qualls told police he was traveling from Michigan to Clear Lake when he was pulled over. He was initially detained on state drug charges in the traffic stop.