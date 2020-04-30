Arizona chloroquine death was ex-Waterloo man

WATERLOO – Arizona authorities continue to investigate the death of a former Waterloo man who perished after drinking fish pond cleaner in a apparent effort to stave off the coronavirus.
But Mesa police refute media claims that characterize the probe as a homicide investigation.
“The only thing I can tell you is the death of Gary Lenius has not been ruled a homicide at this time and this investigation is NOT being treated as a homicide. This is considered an active ‘death investigation,’” Detective Jason Flam with the Mesa Police Department said Thursday.
The statement came following news accounts that a homicide investigator had been assigned to look into the death.
“It is normal protocol at the Mesa Police Department for all death cases to be investigated by a homicide detective. Please do not confuse this fact with what is currently being reported that this case is now a homicide investigation,” Flam said.
Gary and Wanda Lenius moved to the Mesa area years ago after settling a 2012 age and gender discrimination suit with John Deere in Waterloo, where they had worked.
In March they were hospitalized after they took about a spoonful of cleaning solution containing chloroquine phosphate mixed with soda, according to the wife.
The husband died at the hospital. The wife told NBC News she came up with the idea after hearing President Donald Trump espouse the benefits of the anti-malaria treatment chloroquine in fighting COVID-19.
She said she realized the cleaning agent for her koi fish pond had the same ingredient. Medical officials said the cleaning solution isn’t formulated for human consumption and referred to the poisoning when they issued a warning against home remedies the following day.
“Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical director for the Poison and Drug Information Center at Banner Health, where the couple was hospitalized. “The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health.”
While the president received criticism for touting the drug, some media outlets noted the wife had donated to Democratic causes and candidates.
She became a target on social media, where a copy of a 20-year-old misdemeanor domestic abuse charge circulated — she was acquitted during a 2002 bench trial — along with excerpts from her deposition in the discrimination case.
