Arizona chloroquine death was ex-Waterloo man

The husband died at the hospital. The wife told NBC News she came up with the idea after hearing President Donald Trump espouse the benefits of the anti-malaria treatment chloroquine in fighting COVID-19.

She said she realized the cleaning agent for her koi fish pond had the same ingredient. Medical officials said the cleaning solution isn’t formulated for human consumption and referred to the poisoning when they issued a warning against home remedies the following day.

“Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical director for the Poison and Drug Information Center at Banner Health, where the couple was hospitalized. “The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health.”

While the president received criticism for touting the drug, some media outlets noted the wife had donated to Democratic causes and candidates.