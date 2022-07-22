Argument leads Waterloo woman to bite 'a large piece of flesh' off' man's forearm

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly biting “a large piece of flesh off” a man’s forearm during an argument.
Kayla Sharon Torres, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with two felonies, a third-offense domestic abuse assault and willful injury.
The woman fraudulently requested $33,070.
According to the criminal affidavit, police were responding to the residence in the 600 block of West First Street at 7:33 p.m for an assault when officers found the victim out in front of the building with the “severe” injury to his right forearm.
Blood was “splattered” all around the apartment and down the stairs on the outside of the building. And ambulance crew members said they could see his “bone and tendon,” the affidavit stated.
Bond has been set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.
Photos: 89th Waterloo Open second round at Irv Warren
Open 5
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. tees off during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 1
Brian Richey of Winter Park, Fla. tees off during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 2
Michael Visacki of Sarasota, Fla. takes a chip shot during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 3
Jonathan Yoshihiro of Yorba Linda, Calif. takes a putt shot on the 18th green during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 4
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. takes a put shot on the 18th green during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 6
Austin Lancaster of Hendersonville, Tenn. tees off during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 7
Zack Wax of Downers Grove, Ill. tees off during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 8
Rickey Costello of Homer Glen, Ill. tees off during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 9
Jeffrey Schmid of Iowa City tees off during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Open 10
Jerod Turner of Aledo, Texas tees off during round two of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.