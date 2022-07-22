 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argument leads Waterloo woman to bite 'a large piece of flesh' off' man's forearm

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly biting “a large piece of flesh off” a man’s forearm during an argument.

Kayla Sharon Torres, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with two felonies, a third-offense domestic abuse assault and willful injury.

According to the criminal affidavit, police were responding to the residence in the 600 block of West First Street at 7:33 p.m for an assault when officers found the victim out in front of the building with the “severe” injury to his right forearm.

Blood was “splattered” all around the apartment and down the stairs on the outside of the building. And ambulance crew members said they could see his “bone and tendon,” the affidavit stated.

Bond has been set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.

