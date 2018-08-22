WATERLOO – Two Northeast Iowa women and a western Iowa woman are taking a produce distributor to court after they were allegedly infected by tainted fast-food salads during a cyclospora outbreak earlier this year.
In separate actions, the three women filed civil suits against Fresh Express Inc. of Windermere, Fla., in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Plaintiffs include Diane Buehler of Black Hawk County, Renae Conrad of Buchanan County and Kellie McCall of Monona County. All three are represented by attorneys Steven Wandro of Des Moines and William Marler of Marler Clark, a Seattle firm that specializes in food safety.
The lawsuits allege the women became ill after eating salads at McDonald’s restaurants. At the time, Fresh Express distributed salad mixes to the restaurants. McDonald’s is not a defendant in the lawsuits.
Nationally, the illnesses started around May 20, and in July the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed the presence of cyclospora in an unused romaine lettuce and carrots salad mix distributed by Fresh Express’s processor in Streamwood, Ill., the lawsuits state. Lettuce from the lot wasn’t packaged for direct sale to consumers, according to the lawsuit.
McDonald’s quit selling salads in Iowa and 13 other states and later announced it had replaced its salad supplier in those states.
More than 400 people in 15 states were infected by cyclospora during the outbreak, according to the lawsuits.
Conrad had purchased a southwest salad from McDonald’s on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo and later became ill in early July and was treated at a hospital, according to court records.
Buehler bought a southwest salad from McDonald’s on La Porte Road, became ill in early July and was hospitalized overnight and returned to the emergency room after she was discharged, according to the lawsuit. She lost 17 pounds, the lawsuit states.
McCall had a salad from the McDonald’s in Onawa around June 18, and she later required emergency medical attention and tested positive for cyclospora, according to the lawsuit.
