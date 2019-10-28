{{featured_button_text}}

BUCKINGHAM -- The Tama County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two individuals involved in a rural Buckingham theft.

Deputies said the suspects were operating an early 2000s black Acura SUV pulling a wooden flatbed trailer filled with scrap metal. When confronted by a witness, the suspects slashed the witness’s tire and fled the area at a high rate of speed into southern Black Hawk County. The date of the incident was not stated, but the press release was made public Sunday.

The driver was described as a white male in his 40s, brown beard, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200 to 220 pounds, wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and stocking cap.

The passenger was described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The two should be considered armed and dangerous. These suspects may possibly be involved in other burglary/thefts throughout Tama County as well, deputies said.

Those with information on the vehicle or suspects are asked to call the Tama County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 484-3760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Newhoff

0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Load comments