CEDAR FALLS — Public safety agencies are pinking it up to raise awareness and collect donations for breast cancer awareness.
The Pink Patch Project comes as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Cedar Falls police officers and firefighters and Waterloo police officers will have the option of wearing pink versions of their agency patches on their uniforms during the month.
The patches are intended to open lines of communication between citizens and encourage discussion about the importance of early detection and treatment in the ongoing fight against the disease.
Cedar Falls police have also detailed one of the department’s squad cars with pink markings — insignia, city logo, striping and pink ribbons on the hood and rear window — that will be out on be patrol.
The Cedar Falls patches are available for $10 at City Hall, the police and fire departments and at community events. Proceeds from the sales will go to Beyond Pink Team and local breast cancer charities. The Waterloo Police Department is only selling patches to officers at this time.
The Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and more than 330 public safety agencies across the nation.
