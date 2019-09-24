WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Black Hawk County Courthouse for the purpose of appointing a magistrate for Black Hawk County.
All applicants will be present for interviews, which will be conducted that day in Courtroom 410 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse.
Requirements for the post:
- Must be a resident of Black Hawk County or a resident of a county contiguous to Black Hawk County during the term of office (Oct. 18, 2019, to July 31, 2021), and must be younger than 72.
- Must be an attorney licensed to practice law in the state. However, a magistrate not admitted to the practice of law in the state and who held office on April 1, 2009, can be eligible to be reappointed as a magistrate in the same county.
- Must file a certified application form approved by the Supreme Court. That form may be obtained from the clerk of district court’s office. The completed form (with letter of interest and resume of qualifications attached) and six additional copies, shall be returned to the Clerk of District Court, Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, IA by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
- The present salary is $41,232 per year.
- Must work in other counties of the district, when necessary, as assigned by the chief judge and may be required to handle mental commitment hearings.
- The person appointed shall attend the annual school of instruction for magistrates.
Judicial magistrate appointments, jurisdiction and procedures are specified in Chapter 602 of the Code of Iowa.
