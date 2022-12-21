Appeals court upholds sex conviction with 100 year sentence

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled that pornographic furry cartoons shouldn’t have been included as evidence in a bench trial where a Cedar Falls man was accused of sexually abusing two young boys.

Even so, the appeals court found the inclusion of the images wasn’t enough to overturn the conviction of Tenko Julius Wilde, also known as Roman Casey Gray Bezek.

“We find admission of the cartoons was improper but harmless,” the Court of Appeals opined in a ruling handed down Wednesday. “Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the district court’s determinations of guilt and giving due deference to its credibility findings, we find substantial evidence that Wilde committed these crimes.”

Wilde, 31, is currently serving up to 100 years in prison on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact.

Testimony at trial showed that Wilde was involved in the “furry” subculture, where members adopt animal personas. During the investigation into the sexual abuse allegations, Cedar Falls police found two images on Wilde’s cell phone depicting adult anthropomorphic animals engaged in sexual conduct with child anthropomorphic animals.

Wilde waived a jury, and during the bench trial, a district court judge ruled the cartoons were admissible because they portrayed conduct that was “strikingly similar” to the alleged crimes.

The Court of Appeals disagreed. In its decision, the appellate about ruled that use of the cartoons would have been proper to prove the identification of the defendant as the perpetrator. But the defense didn’t claim someone else was behind the abuse; the defense claimed the abuse never happened. Therefore, the cartoons shouldn’t have been included as evidence.

The Court of Appeals found there was sufficient evidence to convict Wilde. The boys had disclosed the abuse to a friend, a family member and an interviewer at a child protection center. They also testified in trial.

The Court of Appeals did order a new trial for Wilde for one of the second-degree sexual abuse charges because of hearsay evidence used to substantiate the claim.

If retried, the outcome wouldn’t change the 100-year sentence because punishment for the charge in question was run concurrent to the other stints in the case.

