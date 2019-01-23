WATERLOO – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the termination of parental rights for a couple after an infant suffered an unexplained head injury in 2017.
“It is clear that K.C. suffered severe and debilitating injuries while in R.M.’s sole care,” Judge Michael Mullins wrote in opinion of a three-judge panel issued Wednesday.
According to court records, the mother’s boyfriend, identified by the initials “R.M.,” was looking after the 11-month-old boy on Feb. 17, 2017, when paramedics were called to their Langley Road apartment.
The boy --- identified by the initials “K.C.” in the appeals decision and as Kingston Charles in police and other court records --- was having difficulty breathing and was lapsing in and out of consciousness, and he was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The child suffered a life-threatening subdural hematoma on the left side of his brain, swelling inside the cranium, bruising to one eye and the forehead and retinal hemorrhages, according to court records. He went into seizures 18 times within an hour and a half of arriving at the hospital, and doctors removed a piece of his skull to relieve the pressure, court records state.
After weeks in the hospital, the baby was transferred to a child rehabilitation facility where he remained until August 2018 when he was moved to family foster care.
The boyfriend told investigators the baby was on a couch when he walked toward a bedroom and then heard the child crying. He told police he saw the baby on the floor, and he picked him up to give him a bottle. The child began choking on the milk, according to the boyfriend’s account. He said he called 911 and phoned the mother at work.
Doctors at the Iowa City hospital concluded the boyfriend’s explanation of the child falling from the couch couldn’t account for the severity of the injuries. Investigators said in court record that similar injuries are often associated with shaken baby syndrome, according to court records.
An Iowa Department of Human Services assessment found the boyfriend was responsible for abuse that caused the injuries, but no criminal charges have been filed.
The mother didn’t believe the boyfriend was responsible for the injuries. She was pregnant with the boyfriend’s child at the time of the February 2017 incident, and the baby was removed from their custody shortly after birth, court records state.
The mother’s parental rights to both children were terminated following a May 2018 hearing.
The boyfriend appealed the termination of rights for the new child, arguing that he was never criminally charged in connection with Kingston’s injuries and has taken parenting classes. The mother also appealed in an attempt to regain rights for both children.
