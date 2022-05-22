Appeals court upholds murder conviction in Westgate baby death

WEST UNION — The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a former Westgate man accused of killing an infant his girlfriend was caring for in 2018.

“Given Hettinger’s opportunity and motive layered within the medical and lay testimony, we find a rational jury could find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the court said in a decision handed down last week.

Dean Alan Hettinger had argued there wasn’t enough evidence to back the jury’s guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in his 2021 trial.

Authorities allege Hettinger was responsible for the death of 4-week-old Holton Patrick Smith. Hettinger and his girlfriend had been looking after the child while the child’s mother, a relative, sought drug treatment.

The baby began having seizures and became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital in April 2018. Doctors discovered a brain bleed and broken ribs. Holton never recovered and died a month later.

During trial, medical experts testified that the injuries were consistent with inflicted trauma and could be compatible with shaken baby syndrome.

Hettinger’s attorney argued on appeal that the state failed to produce evidence linking Hettinger to the injuries.

Prosecutors presented testimony that Hettinger was frustrated over caring for the infant, telling friends the child was a “meth baby” who constantly cried, and with the lack of help from the child’s mother.

The state also entered into evidence a text Hettinger sent to his girlfriend in 2019 during the Division of Criminal Investigation probe stating “I’m calling DCI tonight. I’m going to tell them I hurt (Holton)” because he didn’t want her to deal with the situation anymore.

He also told a DCI agent he may have shaken the Holton a little when he dropped a bottle he was shaking and snatched it up while holding the child, according to court records.

Hettinger was sentenced to life in prison for murder.

