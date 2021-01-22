 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appeals court upholds mother's murder conviction in Baby Sterling case
0 comments
top story

Appeals court upholds mother's murder conviction in Baby Sterling case

{{featured_button_text}}
020519jr-cheyanne-bodycam

This is a still photo from a law enforcement bodycam video showing Cheyanne Harris crying and holding her daughter after her son, Sterling, was found dead in a swing seat in August 2017 in Alta Vista. The video was shown to a jury hearing Harris' first-degree murder case.

 JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer

ALTA VISTA – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a former Alta Vista woman accused of starving her infant son to death.

Cheyanne Renae Harris argued that her trial attorneys should have pursued a diminished responsibility or intoxication defense, that she wasn’t able to form the specific intent to commit the crime.

Cheyanne Renae Harris

Harris

At trial, the defense presented testimony from a clinical psychologist that Harris suffered from major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse, but the testimony didn’t raise to the level needed for such defenses.

In a decision issued Thursday, the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed Harris’s conviction.

Harris’s 4-month-old son, Sterling, was found dead in a maggot-infested diaper in a swing seat in the back bedroom of the Alta Vista apartment where they lived in August 2017.

Try out our Editor's Special - 6 months for just $19.99

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy determined he died of dehydration, malnutrition and infection from untreated diaper rash. Experts testified that larva growing his diaper showed it hadn’t been changed for more than a week prior to his death.

A Plymouth County jury in LeMars found Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death a February 2019 trial.

Now 23 years old, Harris is serving a life sentence at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

Court of Appeals uphold murder conviction in baby Sterling case

The child’s father, Zachary Koehn, who also lived in the apartment, was also found guilty of murder and child endangerment during a trial in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison. His appeal was dismissed in November 2020.



Photos: Cheyanne Harris murder case(tncms-asset)ef862668-2478-11e9-bc38-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)

+2 
harris-mug

Harris 

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News