Appeals court upholds mother's murder conviction in Baby Sterling case

ALTA VISTA – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a former Alta Vista woman accused of starving her infant son to death.

Cheyanne Renae Harris argued that her trial attorneys should have pursued a diminished responsibility or intoxication defense, that she wasn’t able to form the specific intent to commit the crime.

At trial, the defense presented testimony from a clinical psychologist that Harris suffered from major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse, but the testimony didn’t raise to the level needed for such defenses.

In a decision issued Thursday, the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed Harris’s conviction.

Harris’s 4-month-old son, Sterling, was found dead in a maggot-infested diaper in a swing seat in the back bedroom of the Alta Vista apartment where they lived in August 2017.

An autopsy determined he died of dehydration, malnutrition and infection from untreated diaper rash. Experts testified that larva growing his diaper showed it hadn’t been changed for more than a week prior to his death.

A Plymouth County jury in LeMars found Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death a February 2019 trial.