Appeals court upholds Charles City man's sex offender registry conviction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Charles City man who failed to register as a sex offender after being found guilty of fondling a teen boy in 2011.

Douglas Kent Lindaman, 64, former attorney and magistrate, had argued that he wasn’t required to register with authorities because he had posted an appeal bond following the guilty verdict on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in the summer of 2018.

He also tried to argue that his conviction was set aside while his appeal was pending, and he unsuccessfully tried to put those theories before the jury in his failure to register trial.

But in an opinion handed down Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals sided with the state and ruled Lindaman was properly barred from “espousing his misinterpretation of the law” to the jury.

“Lindaman’s interpretation of the law was incorrect, as the district court repeatedly ruled in pretrial motions and during trial,” the opinion of a three-judge panel written by Judge Mary Tabor.

According to court records, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent and a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy approached Lindaman at his home following the 2018 verdict and explained the sex offender registry requirements.