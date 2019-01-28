CLUTIER — The Iowa Court of Appeals has turned down a request to reopen a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a Traer man who perished in a 2012 airplane crash.
Max Morrison, 64, was a passenger in a light aircraft flown by his friend, 69-year-old William Konicek, also of Traer, when the plane hit power lines and crashed in a farm field near what had been a private airfield outside Clutier.
Konicek died at the scene, and Morrison suffered burns and died at a hospital 41 days later.
Morrison’s estate settled claims with Konicek’s estate and also filed a suit against Grundy County Rural Electrical Cooperative, which had moved the power lines from an underground location to an elevated position on poles a few months before the crash.
The matter went to trial in Tama County District Court in 2017. The jury found the cooperative at fault but didn’t find the cooperative’s fault was the cause of the damages. No damages were awarded to Morrison’s estate, which appealed the case based on the wording of jury instructions.
In a ruling handed down Wednesday, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the cooperative.
According to court records, the power lines were originally buried in 1984 at the request of Richard Merkel, a hobby pilot who sat on the Grundy County Rural Electrical Cooperative’s board, so he could maintain a grass airstrip on land next to the lines.
Konicek and Merkel were longtime friends who flew together, and Konicek had used the runway in the past.
Merkel and his wife later divorced, and the property went to his wife, who didn’t use the airfield and enrolled the land in Conservation Reserve Program, which barred aviation use, records state. His hanger was used to store hay.
According to evidence at trial the last time the runway was used was in 1989, and the property owner testified she wouldn’t have allowed anyone to land there after that.
In 2008, the cooperative undertook a renovation that included upgrading power lines in the area to improve electrical service because of outage complaints, and this included new above-ground lines next to the property.
Buried lines are more prone to outages than elevated lines, according to testimony.
As part of the project, cooperative officials were supposed to obtain permits, and they did with the exception of a Tama County permit relating to land next to the former runway property, according to testimony at trial.
The elevated lines were built in May 2012, just months before the November 2012 crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.