Appeals court rules against ending guardianship for mother of injured infant

WATERLOO — The Iowa Court of Appeals had refused to end a guardianship for children of a Black Hawk County mother whose infant son suffered an unexplained skull fracture in 2018.

In a ruling handed down last week, the Court of Appeals noted that while the mother has made positive changes in her life, it remains in her older children’s best interest to remain under the guardianship.

Court records don’t identity the people involved, referring to the injured baby by the initials “J.W.”

Two-month-old J.W. had been left with his father in May 2018 when the mother went to work in May 2018. Hours later, the father called the mother to report that the infant was throwing up blood.

Doctors discovered the child had a skull fracture, bilateral subdural hematomas and retinal hemorrhaging. They also found fractures that were healing in the ribs and femur leg bone.

Medical officials concluded the infant suffered non-accidental head trauma, but no criminal charges were ever filed.

Both parents denied knowledge of how the injuries happened, and an Iowa Department of Human Services investigation concluded the father – who had earlier served prison time for abusing an 11-month-old child – was likely responsible, according to court records.

A second probe was launched to investigate an anonymous tip the mother had dropped the baby carrier and the child fell down the stairs, but the allegation wasn’t founded, according to court records.

The baby was placed into foster care and then transferred to a relative. His injuries left him blind, with cognitive impairment and unable to walk or talk, records state.

Two older children were removed from the home and placed with a relative.

While a hearing to decide the termination of parental rights was pending, the mother became pregnant and hid the pregnancy from Department of Human Services officials, giving birth in secret, according to court records. That child was later removed, too.

The mother consented to the rights termination for J.W. and agreed to a guardianship with the relative for the two older children.

In 2021, the mother made progress, retaining custody of her youngest child and seeking to end the guardianship of the older two. At least one of the older children wanted to remain with the relative and testified during a hearing on the matter.

The mother then “unfriended” that child on Facebook and cut off contact with both older children, prompting the district court to rule against her request to terminate the guardianship.

The judge found that the children were thriving under the relative and that the Facebook blocking appeared to be retaliation.