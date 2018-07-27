JANESVILLE – An Aplington man has been arrested for allegedly breaking in to an agricultural services business in Janesville in May and June.
Matthew Delmare Pies, 39, was arrested Thursday for two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft and one count each of third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $5,000 bond, and he was released pending trial.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the Ag Vantage FS on Seventh Street in Janesville was burglarized on May 17 and June 20, and cash was taken. Pies’ fingerprints were found at the scene during the second break-in, according to court records.
On Thursday, Janesville police, assisted by Bremer deputies, Waverly police and Aplington police searched Pies’ Howard Street home, according to authorities.
Deputies said Pies is suspected in other area burglaries and additional charges are expected.
