WATERLOO – No injuries were reported when someone opened fire outside a Waterloo apartment building early Sunday.

Bullets struck two parked vehicles and the building at 1167 Ravenwood Road, according to police. Officers found spent shell casings on the sidewalk and street in front of the building.

No one was home at the apartment that was struck police said.

The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

