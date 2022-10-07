 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apartment building fire under investigation

WATERLOO — Authorities are investigating a minor fire that damaged the side of an apartment building on Friday.

Residents at 828 W. Fourth St. called 911 after noticing smoke in the building. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found an exterior fire burning on the back side around a first-floor window and extinguished the flames.

The fire was stopped before it could spread, and no residents were displaced.

The city fire marshal was called to investigate the cause.

The building is owned by Anacapa Associates LLC of Waterloo, according to property records.

