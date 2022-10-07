Apartment building fire under investigation

WATERLOO — Authorities are investigating a minor fire that damaged the side of an apartment building on Friday.
Residents at 828 W. Fourth St. called 911 after noticing smoke in the building. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found an exterior fire burning on the back side around a first-floor window and extinguished the flames.
The fire was stopped before it could spread, and no residents were displaced.
The city fire marshal was called to investigate the cause.
The building is owned by Anacapa Associates LLC of Waterloo, according to property records.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016
VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319
Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016
Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016
Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018
Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017
House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016
House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018
House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.