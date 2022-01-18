Antler hunters describe finding body of missing Waterloo woman in 2018

WATERLOO — Troy Marquette was hunting for shed deer antlers in a stand of trees near Garden of Memories cemetery when he spotted something suspicious in the underbrush Jan. 26, 2018.

“I think I found a body,” Marquette yelled to Robert “Bob” Mervin, who was on the other side of the copse.

“You found a buck?” Mervin yelled back, thinking he had found the remains of a deer.

It was the moment that the week-long missing persons case became a homicide case.

Lakisha “Kisha” Owens, 40, was last seen Jan. 20, 2018. Her co-workers and family reported her missing when she failed to show up to work a few days later.

Her husband, 31-year-old Fredrick “Fred” Williams is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime. His trial is slated to resume Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Marquette said he went closer to the shape on the ground and then stopped about 10 feet away.

“I said ‘Tell me that’s a burnt mannequin,’” Marquette testified in court last week.

Mervin came a little closer and circled around, his eyes trying to understand what he was seeing.

“I came to a stop. … It was just kind of a general look. I didn’t really focus on anything. … I looked at her feet and I saw toes with toenail polish, and at that time there was a register that went off that said this isn’t a mannequin,” Mervin said.

There was some type of material —- like a sleeping bag or a blanket —- that was off to the left of the body that had been burned, Mervin said.

“This isn’t a mannequin, this is a human being,” Mervin told Marquette.

The two backed out of the trees and called police.

Also last week, jurors watched a video of Fredrick Williams’ first interview with police that happened on Jan. 25, 2018, a day before the body was discovered. The husband told Investigator Andrea Frana that there had been talk of an annulment, she had locked him out of their Paige Drive apartment Jan. 20, and he had left with his belongings and went to stay with a friend who lived on Lafayette Street.

Fredrick Williams told police he had tried to text his wife in the following days, but she never answered. He told them she had been at a mental health ward in the past and suspected she might have returned.

