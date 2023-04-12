WATERLOO — Another teen has been sentenced to prison in a 2021 robbery at a Cedar Falls mobile home park where a man was shot in the leg.

Authorities allege Aubrianna Rae Leinbaugh was friends with William Clausen and used that to lure him to an ambush on Sept. 10, 2021. When Clausen arrived, three people stepped out of the bushes and demanded his wallet.

He was shot once when he tried to run away and suspects took items from his mobile home on Peridot Road.

On Tuesday, Leinbaugh, now 19, pleaded to one count of conspiracy and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped more serious robbery and burglary charges.

She was also ordered to pay restitution.

Leinbaugh was only 17 at the time of the crime and Assistant County Attorney Michael Hudson said she was the least culpable of the group charged with the robbery. Defense attorney Cory Goldensoph said she plans to obtain her GED while in prison and attend college classes in preparation for her eventual release.

Clausen didn’t attend the sentencing hearing.

The sentencing came one day after another person arrested in the case pleaded guilty. Megan Lee Palmer, 19, pleaded on Monday to second-degree burglary and conspiracy in a deal that dismissed the robbery charge. Sentencing will be at a later date. The agreement calls for a 20-year sentence with no mandatory minimum before parole.

Palmer also entered an Alford plea – not admitting guilt but acknowledging the evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict – to a charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in an unrelated case. A five-year sentence for the drug charge will run concurrent with the burglary charge, according to the agreement.

A third person charged in the robbery, 18-year-old Alberto Luis Quinto, pleaded to robbery and burglary and was sentenced to 35 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation.

