Another person charged in 2019 fatal robbery in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- An Evansdale woman has been arrested for allegedly driving three people to an armed robbery at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment that left one man dead.

McKayla Faith Ryan

McKayla Faith Ryan

Police arrested McKayla Faith Ryan, 22, on Tuesday on one count of first-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Authorities allege Ryan drove Keyon Christian Roby, James Wright-Buls and Marquas Tyrese Gafeney to Grant Saul's Main Street apartment on the night of Dec. 4, 2019.

The trio began to rob people inside the apartment, and Roby shot and killed Saul when Saul pulled out his own gun.

Roby and Wright-Buls have been charged with murder, and Gafeney is charged with robbery. All three are awaiting trial.

+3 
Keyon Christian Roby

Keyon Christian Roby: 

Cedar Falls slaying was botched holdup: documents
