WAUKON — A Waterloo woman charged with setting fire to her downtown Waukon gift shop in 2022 is getting a new court-appointed attorney. Again.

The move comes after attorney Daniel Key asked the court to take him off Mindy Jo Jones’ arson case because she allegedly sold him bogus charity raffle tickets in an unrelated case.

“Counsel appreciates the opportunity to participate in what appears to be a very interesting case, but his involvement as a potential victim in the raffle ticket affair creates an uncomfortable situation for both defendant and him and is a conflict of interest,” Key wrote to the court in asking that the arson case be re-assigned.

District Court Judge Alan Heavens has since appointed attorney Scott Sobel to represent Jones in the arson case.

Authorities allege Jones, also known as Mindy Jo Riley, set fire to her Tin, Rust and Harmony shop in Waukon on Feb. 13, 2022. The fire killed a dog that lived in the apartment above the store. Jones’ insurance company refused to pay on the policy, according to court records.

Before Keys was appointed, attorney Nathan Mooren had been representing Jones. Mooren was removed from the case in April 2023 for conflict-of-interest reasons because had represented the dog’s owner.

In 2022, Jones pleaded to gaming charges in connection with an unlicensed charity raffle in Minnesota, where she operated a second Tin, Rust and Harmony shop that has since closed.

