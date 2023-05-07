WAUCOMA -- A federal grand jury has handed up another indictment in the investigation into fraud allegations at a Waucoma livestock company.

On Wednesday, the grand jury based in Iowa’s northern district charged Robert “Bob” Bickerstaff, a former employee at Lynch Livestock from 2014 to 2021, with one count of wire fraud and one count of keeping inaccurate livestock records.

Bickerstaff had been a regional manager for the company, overseeing buying stations in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, and at times personally counted, weighed and shorted pigs, according to court records.

In 2017, during his tenure, the company entered into a consent agreement with U.S. Department of Agriculture regulators over the practice of falsifying weights and classifications to benefit the business at the expense of the pork producers. The agreement included installing electronic scales and other measures to guard against fraud.

The charges filed last week allege that between 2018 and 2021, Bickerstaff and others continued to falsely lower weights and classifications of pigs, sometimes by using crowbars or other objects to manipulate buying station scales and issuing fraudulent sort sheets. This ultimately meant farmers were getting paid less for their livestock, according to court records.

In recent years, several Lynch managers and employees have been charged in connection with the scheme.

In February, the company, now known as Lynch Family Companies, was sentenced to five years’ probation and a $196,000 fine and ordered to pay $3 million in restitution on a charge of failure to comply with an order of the U.S. secretary of agriculture as part of a plea agreement.

