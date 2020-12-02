Another arrested in August fatal robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested for her part in robbing a Waterloo man who was fatally shot in August.

Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, of 1900 Clearview St., was arrested Tuesday for one count of second-degree robbery while at the Black Hawk County Jail. She has been at the jail since October when she was detained on a parole violation warrant. Bond was set at $50,000.

Jackson aided in the planning of an armed robbery in the 500 block of Adrian Street that ended in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway, police said.

Hemenway, of Waterloo, was hanging out with friends at a garage at 556 Adrian St. around 11:40 p.m. Aug. 15 when they were approached a group of men who asked to borrow a lighter. One of the men attempted to walk away with Hemenway’s lighter and then another fired at people in the garage.

During the investigation, Waterloo police found evidence that Jackson’s cell phone had been used to plan the robbery, sending a map of the target area and a message to bring guns, according to court records.

Jackson, who lost a brother to gun violence in 2006, is on parole for methamphetamine and marijuana charges.