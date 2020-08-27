Another arrest made in Waterloo gun battle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was injured in an Aug. 2 gun battle has been arrested in the shooting.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested 18-year-old Chad Edward Lee for intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons in the Aug. 2 shooting after executing a search warrant at his home at 106 Hammond Court on Wednesday.

Lee was also arrested for fourth-degree theft and a second count of felon in possession of a firearm for a stolen pistol found during Wednesday’s search.

Police allege Lee and another person walked up to a house in the 100 block of Argyle Street and opened fire around 2:10 a.m. Aug. 2. A third man then started shooting at Lee and his accomplice and they ran off, according to court records.

Lee arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen a short time later, and a second person went to a hospital with a bullet wound to the leg, according to police.

Part of the skirmish was captured on video, according to police. Officers collected more than 40 spent shell casings at the scene.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 31, was arrested earlier on charges in connection with the shooting.