Another arrest made in Elk Run robbery, following Monday standoff in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a February home robbery in Elk Run Heights in which numerous firearms were stolen.

According to court records, Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass had been placed in handcuffs Feb. 23 shortly after police raided his Stardust Drive apartment and found seven of the stolen guns. But as they were headed to the police station, he kicked open a squad car door and ran off, records state.

He remained at large until Monday when police surrounded a home at 705 ½ W. Third St. following a shooting a block away.

Galloway-Bass, 21, was inside the house, and following a brief police standoff, he was arrested for eight counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of trafficking stolen weapons, carrying weapons and first-degree robbery.

He was also charged with escape for fleeing the police car in February.

No arrests have been made in Monday’s shooting.