Another arrest made in College Hill robbery

WATERLOO -- Another person has been charged in an October robbery in the College Hill area.

Natasha Marie Watkins, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree robbery and two counts of assault causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

The victims told police that a group of more than 25 people attacked them in the 900 block of West 22nd Street near the Great Wall restaurant around 1:19 a.m. Oct. 20. One of the victims said his cell phone, ID card and a debit card were stolen in the attack.

Part of the incident was recorded on a surveillance video, and court records allege that Watkins can be seen kicking one of the victims, punching another victim and then reaching into the victim’s pocket while he’s on the ground.

Kameron Mannen Sikkink, 20, of Monona, and two juveniles were arrested in October for misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury in connection with the incident. Sikkink pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served, according to court records.

