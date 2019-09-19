CEDAR FALLS – Police continue to make arrests in an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill that involved more than a dozen people.
On Wednesday, Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested on a single count of rioting. Bond was set at $20,000.
Police said they identified Lanier though videos as taking part in the fight in the 2200 block of College Street around 11:45 p.m.
Lanier is the ninth person to be arrested in the incident. Others arrested include Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights; David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton; Devonta Kershad White, 22; Davion Everette Madlock, 20; Demond Deon Rollins; Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24; Dejuan Fox, 26; and Raheem O’Neal Christoff, 24, all of Waterloo.
Lanier is also awaiting trial for a Dec. 23, 2018, police chase that ended when he allegedly crashed into a garage at 2417 Osage Ave.
