Another arrest made in catalytic converter theft spree

WATERLOO – Another person has been arrested in the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

Waterloo police arrested Brandon Wayne Werkmeister, 34, of 1571 Wakonda Drive, on a charge of ongoing criminal conduct on Wednesday. Bond was initially set at $25,000.

Police allege Werkmeister removed the pollution control devices from parked vehicles and then sold them to a metal recycling business.

Court records show Werkmeister’s vehicle was seen leaving the scene of a theft on Oct. 10 in Waterloo, and was found with tools often used in the thefts on Oct. 18 and Nov. 4.

He is also suspected in several thefts in Cedar Falls, according to court records.

Investigators found Facebook messages where Werkmeister and others discussed the theft and sales of converters, records state.

