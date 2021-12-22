 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
alert top story

Another arrest made in catalytic converter theft spree

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – Another person has been arrested in the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

Waterloo police arrested Brandon Wayne Werkmeister, 34, of 1571 Wakonda Drive, on a charge of ongoing criminal conduct on Wednesday. Bond was initially set at $25,000.

Brandon Wayne Werkmeister

Brandon Wayne Werkmeister

Police allege Werkmeister removed the pollution control devices from parked vehicles and then sold them to a metal recycling business.

Court records show Werkmeister’s vehicle was seen leaving the scene of a theft on Oct. 10 in Waterloo, and was found with tools often used in the thefts on Oct. 18 and Nov. 4.

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how to turn a side hustle into a business.

He is also suspected in several thefts in Cedar Falls, according to court records.

Investigators found Facebook messages where Werkmeister and others discussed the theft and sales of converters, records state.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
5 months for $5
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biggest cluster of 'rogue planets' just discovered wandering around space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News