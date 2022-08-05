Another arrest in money laundering investigation

WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $100,000 for the latest person to be arrested in an investigation into drug proceeds that were wired to a drug trafficking organization in Mexico.

Waterloo police arrested Jordan Elizabeth Aswegan, 23, of 714 Newell St., on Thursday on four counts of money laundering.

Authorities allege Aswegan obtained drugs from people involved in the Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization and used Western Union to wire money to a person in the organization in Culiacan, Mexico, in January, June and August 2021. The amounts sent ranged from $950 to $970.

Authorities allege the organization is involved in trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

At least five other people have been charged in the investigation in recent weeks – Samuel Roland Monroe, Rylee Diane Wenman, Megan Heying, Richard Mohorne and Mark Sayles.

Aswegan is also currently awaiting trial on theft and ongoing criminal conduct charges in an investigation into the theft and sale of catalytic converters.