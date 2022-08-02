Another arrest in catalytic converter theft investigation

LA PORTE CITY — A La Porte City man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

Michael Lee Francisco, 37, was arrested July 23 on a charge of ongoing criminal conduct. Bond was set at $100,000.

Investigators found numerous Facebook messages where Francisco and others discussed the theft and sale of stolen catalytic converters, according to court records. He is suspected in three theft cases between March 2020 and March 2021 in Waterloo and Black Hawk County.

Police said they saw a spike in the theft of catalytic converters beginning in January 2021. The pollution control devices, which are mounted on vehicle exhaust systems, are a popular target for theft because they contain small amounts of precious metals.

An least nine others have been arrested in the investigation.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Francisco in January 2022.