Another arrest in catalytic converter theft investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police have arrested another person in an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

Drew Douglas Scarborough, 24, of 520 Hannah Blvd., was arrested Thursday on one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Bond was set at $25,000.

Scarborough discussed the theft and sale of the emission control devices over Facebook with a number of other people charged in the case, according to court records. He also sold a catalytic converter at the Alter metal recycling business on Jan. 21, 2021 and witnesses identified him as one of the people stealing converters, records state.

Police said they began seeing a spike in the theft of converters from parked vehicles in January 2021, and they have received more than 80 cases of theft, with each case involving several vehicles.

So far at least nine people have been arrested in recent years on charges ranging from theft to criminal mischief to ongoing criminal conduct in connection with the theft of converters. They include Shane Michael Mehmen, Elvis Puric, Nathan Wayne Lee, Steven Jones, Brandon Wayne Werkmeister and Cyrus Joseph Freidhof, and their cases remain pending in court.

In November, Rocky Allan Truax was sentenced to five years in prison for taking two converters in February 2019.

Benjamin Raney was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2021 for stealing catalytic converters from multiple locations in Waterloo in January 2021.

On Monday, Chad James Clark was sentenced to five years in prison for catalytic converter thefts that happened in January 2021.

