EVANSDALE – Authorities plan to announce an update in the reward in the slaying of cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook seven years ago.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 10 a.m. Tuesday will announce a new reward for information leading to an arrest in the abduction and murders of the two girls, who were ages 8 and 10.
The new reward is payable upon an arrest and is separate from any other rewards being offered for a conviction, according to Crime Stopper officials. If an arrest is made and a conviction achieved, a person may be eligible for both rewards.
The increase in the reward is made possible by a private donation from an anonymous source.
The two girls disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on July 13, 2012. Their abandoned bikes were later located on a trail in the southeast corner of Meyers Lake later that day. Hunters found their bodies at Seven Bridges Wildlife Park in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles from where they disappeared, on Dec. 5, 2012
Tips may be submitted by calling the Evansdale Police Department at 232-6682, emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at OURMISSINGIOWAGIRLS@DPS.STATE.IA.US, by calling Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, using Tipsoft by texting the word Cedar plus the tip to 274637 (Crimes), or by visiting WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM and submitting the information online. A person is eligible for the reward regardless of which of these specific methods is used to submit the information.
If people would like to contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers they are encouraged to use Tipsoft by texting or emailing through the website. Tipsoft allows a person to remain anonymous but allows law enforcement to communicate back and forth with the person to clarify information.
If any other individuals would like to add to the reward for a specific case they are encouraged to contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers to discuss this possibility. Inquiries may be sent to Brice Lippert with the Waterloo Police Department at 291-4340 ext *3223 or LippertB@WaterlooPolice.Com.
